Nasarawa: Police Arrest 75-Year-Old, One Other For Alleged Arms Dealing

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested a 75-year-old man identified as an arms trafficker, named Dahiru Abdullahi.

The cattle dealer from Kaduna State was arrested with an accomplice, Lawal Sani, a commercial bus driver of about 40-years from Katsina State in a well-orchestrated operation.

A statement by the command PPRO, SP Ramhan Nansel, at the State Secretariat in Lafia, Nasarawa State, yesterday confirmed the arrest. SP Nansel explained that the suspects were intercepted while they were moving by road through Lafia with a huge cache of arms and ammunition, allegedly heading for Ilorin in Kwara State.

“The suspects confessed to being paid N500,000 to transport the weapons from Benue to Kwara State, a transaction that could have armed multiple criminal networks.

They have been taken into custody, and a full-scale investigation is currently underway to uncover the network behind this operation,” he added.

The items recovered from the suspects included one General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), three AK-47 rifles, one TAB 06 rifle, 1,096 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ammunition, 20 rounds of 7.62mm NATO caliber ammunition, four empty magazines, and a grey Toyota Hiace bus with registration number AAA 926 XL.

“Nasarawa State is not a safe corridor for crime. We remain unshaken in our resolve to dismantle illegal arms networks and protect the lives of innocent Nigerians.

