Nasarawa Police Apprehend 18 Suspected Kidnappers, 11 Others

The operatives of the Nasarawa Police Command have apprehended no fewer than 18 suspected kidnappers at various locations across the state.

The State Command Police Public Relations Officer DSP Ramhan Nansel confirmed the arrest while parading the suspects in Lafia, the state capital on Friday.

Speaking with newsmen, DSP Nansel said two of the suspects were arrested while trying to purchase more ammunition and guns.

According to him, the majority of the suspects have already admitted to their involvement in the crimes and are cooperating with the police in ongoing investigations.

He added that the investigation had resulted in the identification of their hideout in Wassa village, located in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State, where firearms were found and seized.

The spokesperson further stated that, based on received intelligence, the police had also apprehended suspected kidnappers who were operating in the areas of Nassarawa-Eggon, Akwanga, and Kokona Local Government Areas within the state.

He further said that seven suspects were paraded for alleged rape and four others for suspected cultists.

”The following exhibits were recovered from the suspects; four guns, 11 ammunition and one vehicle,” he said.

The spokesperson credited the achievements of the command to the assistance provided by the public, traditional leaders, other security agencies, and the media.

He, however, said the investigation was ongoing and in conclusion, the suspects would be charged to court for prosecution.

He appealed to members of the public to continue to avail them of credible information that would help to reduce crime to its barest minimum in the state.