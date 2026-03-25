Nasarawa PDP Suspends Chairman Over Alleged Misconduct

The Nasarawa State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended the party Chairman, Adamu Bako Ninga, over alleged acts of misconduct and anti-party activities for one month.

Consequently, the party said it would set up deciplinary committe to investigate the allegations to determined next line of punishment against the suspended chairman.

The suspension contained in a letter issued by the State Working Committee (SWC), said the decision was reached during its meeting held on March 25, 2026, after what it described as “extensive deliberations” on Ninga’s conduct within the party.

In the letter signed by the State Secretary, Engr. Dr Kafas D. Kaura, the party, accused Ninga of multiple actions and inactions inconsistent with its constitution.

The document reads in parts, “You are hereby suspended in view of the multiple actions and inactions that are inconsistent with the provisions of the party constitution.”

The party listed the allegations against the suspended chairman to include: gross misconduct, exposing party secrets to members of other political parties, high-handedness, and unilateral decision-making without recourse to the State Working Committee.

Other allegations include refusal to convene official meetings when necessary and involvement in anti-party activities.

“You have also been found wanting in refusing to call for official meetings even when there were obvious reasons to do so, as well as engaging in anti-party activities,” the letter added.

The SWC further directed Ninga to proceed on a one-month suspension pending the outcome of a disciplinary process.

“Subsequently, you are directed to immediately proceed on a one-month suspension as a disciplinary committee will be set up in accordance with the party constitution for further investigation and necessary action,” the statement said.

The party, therefore, instructed the suspended chairman to hand over all party properties in his possession to the Deputy Chairman with immediate effect.

“Therefore, you are directed to hand over all party properties in your possession to the Deputy Chairman immediately,” the letter stated.

The PDP said the suspension is in line with Section 57, Subsection 3 of its constitution, noting that further actions would be taken based on the findings of the disciplinary committee.