Nasarawa PDP Stakeholders Demands National Chairmanship Seat of the Party

Some group of stakeholders in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa state have canvassed for the coveted national chairmanship position of the party.

A statement signed on behalf of the group, Mustapha Ibrahim Umaisha and made available to newsmen in Lafia yesterday, stressed the need for the state to be give a chance to take a short at the national championship of the party.

“In the spirit of inclusivity, it is time for Nasarawa to be at the forefront of the PDP’s leadership, a position we hardly enjoy” stated Ibrahim Umaisha, underscoring the state’s longstanding dedication to the party’s cause”

The group observed that in 2023 prior to the election when Nasarawa’s only advisory position within the party, BOT Chairman, held by elder statesman Sen. Walid Jibrin was relinquished amidst an internal disagreement, hence the deman.

The statement argued that this singular act of selflessness should be compensated, considering the role the state chapter of the party played in the various activities at the nation’s level.

The statement read in parts “They contrasted Nasarawa’s lack of representation with neighboring states like Benue, which had enjoyed the chairmanship position thrice, Kwara, Kogi and Plateau states in the North central have once taken that slot each and even at that, all positions zoned to the North Central have always been taken by our brothers in Niger, Benue, Kwara among others and we have been very happy for them”

“It is imperative to acknowledge Nasarawa’s loyalty to both national and state politics,” asserted the group, highlighting the state’s significant role and gains in recent electoral contests which produced a senator and half of the state legislators, and even went ahead to win the gubernatorial contest but was denied by the courts and not the people. We need encouragement.”

The group argued that the state showcases qualified and distinguished individuals as potential candidates for the national chairmanship position, but would rather its last gubernatorial candidate, Dr. David Emmanuel Ombugadu, described as a dynamic and impactful leader and his track record speaks volumes about his ability to drive positive change within our party,” remarked Mr

Umaisha who added that Hon. Dr. David Ombugadu is a widely popular figure with local and national acclaim.

“David Ombugadu embodies the essence of effective leadership, garnering admiration and respect beyond Nigeria’s borders,” affirmed Ibrahim, emphasizing Ombugadu’s as a mobiliser, community organiser, and a development expert, attributes which can greatly impact the party’s fortunes.

“It is imperative that Nasarawa’s contributions and potential are recognized within the party’s leadership structure,” concluded Mohammed said, echoing the sentiments of other members of the group.