Nasarawa PDP Chieftain Dump Party For APC

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Nasarawa State Football Administrator, Haladu Akwashiki, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akwashiki officially confirmed his membership withdrawal from the PDP in a letter dated Wednesday, January 31st.

In the letter, Akwashiki highlighted the exceptional leadership qualities exhibited by the APC at all levels as the primary factor influencing his decision to switch parties.

The letter was specifically addressed to the Chairman of the APC in his Nassarawa Eggon ward, located in the Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

Akwashiki expressed his unwavering loyalty to the leadership of the APC, solidifying his commitment to the party.

In his letter, he conveyed the assurance of actively contributing his quota to the progress and development of the APC at every tier of governance.