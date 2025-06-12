Nasarawa Not Habouring Gangs lWreaking Havoc In Benue –Sule

Share

The Nasarawa State Government yesterday debunked the allegations that the gangsters wreaking havoc in Benue State are being harboured in the state.

A former member of the House of Representatives Mark Gbilah (from Benue) had alleged that the killer gangs operating in the state were being harboured in Nasarawa.

However, in a statement by Peter Ahemba, his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Public Affairs, Governor Abdullahi Sule dismissed the claims.

Abdullahi, who the Northern Governor’s Forum chairman said he could not be working for the peace in the region and at the same time allow criminals to hide in his state.

He said:”The former lawmaker, while featuring on an African Independent Television (AIT) discussion programme recently, made several malicious statements, alleging that bandits attacking communities in Benue State were being harboured in Nasarawa State.

“Ordinarily we wouldn’t have bothered responding to the unsubstantiated allegations as they have no iota of truth, it has however become necessary to clear the air and set the records straight for the sake of unsuspecting members of the public, who may be misled by this false narrative.

“It is on record that the Nasarawa State Government has remained consistent in building synergy with neighbouring states, particularly Benue, to enhance peace and address common security challenges confronting the states and beyond.”

