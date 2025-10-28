Nasarawa, Niger, Kogi Farmers Count Losses As Food Prices Crash

Farmers in Nasarawa, Niger, and Kogi states have expressed concerns over the sharp decline in prices of major food commodities, despite recording bumper harvests this season.

They said the situation had negatively affected their livelihoods, especially after purchasing fertilisers and other farm inputs at high costs.

The farmers spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said a 100kg bag of maize now sells for between N30,000 and N35,000, down from about N70,000 in 2024, while a 100kg bag of locally processed rice, which sold for N150,000 last year, now goes for N120,000.

Sunday Bulus, a farmer from Nasarawa, described the development as unfortunate, saying many farmers had incurred heavy losses this year after purchasing fertilisers, herbicides and seeds at exorbitant prices. Haruna Ali stated that the sharp drop in prices had left many farmers struggling to recoup their investments.

Mrs Hauwa Isah said the decline in food prices had made it difficult for farmers to meet family needs such as school fees and healthcare. In Niger, Dr Abdullahi Jabi, an agriculturist and former National President of the Nigerian Farmers Association, blamed the situation on insecurity, poor road networks and flooding.