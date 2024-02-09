Nasarawa: NDLEA Nabs Female Suspect With 1.2kg Of Cannabis

The operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nasarawa State Command has arrested Zainab Umar, a 21-year-old female suspect with 1.2 kg of cannabis marijuana.

New Telegraph learnt that Zainab Umar, a resident of Nasarawa Local Government Area was found in possession of illegal substances.

It was gathered that on Thursday, February 8, 2024, was taken into custody in Mararaba following the operation carried out by the agency’s Karu Area Command.

The agency released a statement confirming the arrest and the recovery of the illegal material.

The NDLEA reports that the suspect, who is presently in jail, will be charged in court.