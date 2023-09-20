Nasarawa Mulls Setting Up Anti-Corruption Body To Check Corruption

The Nasarawa State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Labaran Magaji has said the state government would establish an anti-corruption bureau in order to check corruption in the state.

Magaji stated this when he led other management teams of the ministry on a courtesy visit to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Abdullahi in Lafia, on Wednesday.

The commissioner said that the visit was to familiarize with the House and to seek synergy for quick administration of Justice in the state.

Magaji lauded the speaker and members of the Assembly for the good work they are doing for the state and urged the lawmakers to keep it up.

He said, ‘I want to commend you for the good work you are doing as Nasarawa State is next to Lagos State in terms of law-making.”

The Attorney General called for the establishment of an anti-corruption Bureau in order to tackle corruption in the state.

” Sooner or later His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule will send a bill for the Establishment of Anti-corruption Bureau to the House”

“We hope that the bill will be given speedy consideration and passage, if sent”, The Commissioner, therefore, solicited the support of the lawmakers to enable him to succeed.

Responding, the speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, urged the new Attorney General and Commissioner to unravel the remote cause of the incessant garnishing of state government accounts and implementation of some laws passed by the state House of Assembly.

He said that incessant garnishing of government accounts has affected the state negatively in the past.

Abdullahi lauded the commissioner for taking bold steps to ensure the quick administration of justice in the state.

” Incessant garnishing of state government account is disturbing. What is causing the problem of garnishing government accounts in the state?

” I want you to find the remote cause/causes for the garnishing of government accounts so that the state can find a lasting solution to it, ” he said.

The speaker also lamented over the non-implementation of some of the laws made by the House.

” We have passed many laws which include executive and private member bills, many have been assented to by the previous and present governments but the problem is non-implementation of some of these laws. So I want you to address the matter” he said.

The speaker assured the Attorney General of support as well as effective synergy to ensure the administration of Justice in the state.