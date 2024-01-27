Nasarawa Moves To Improve Environmental Sanitation

...apprehend 77 offenders for violating environmental sanitation law

The Nasarawa State government has said it has evolved synergy with the Local Government Administration and traditional institution in the state to improve environmental sanitation across the state.

The state’s commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Yakubu Kwanta, disclosed this in Lafia, when briefing newsmen shortly after monitoring Saturday’s environmental sanitation exercise for the month of January.

Kwanta said that the synergy between the state, LG and the traditional institution was a deliberate effort of government to ensuring total compliance during the monthly environmental sanitation exercise across the state.

He explained that the desire of government to hava a clean environment informed the synergy between it and the third tier of government and the traditional institution, saying doing so would promote the culture of keeping the environment clean.

The commissioner who expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance in Saturday’s environmental sanitation exercise in the state, lauded the chairman, Nasarawa state council of chiefs, the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage (rtd) for going round personally to encourage his subjects on the need to keep their surroundings clean.

Kwanta said ” It is clear that we are winning the war in line with the mandate of the present administration under the leadership of governor Abdullahi A. Sule to keep the environment clean, habitable and safe for citizens of Nasarwa state. I am very happy today because the traditional council has taken the lead in this campaign”

“Just this morning, His Royal Highness, the chairman, Nasarawa state council of chiefs, Justice Sidi Bage (Rtd) came out personally and went round to lend his voice to this campaign. He encouraged the residents to come out and keep their surroundings clean. This is quite encouraging”

“Just yesterday we have a clearance for the Governor to also engage with the traditional council and local government administration to have a robust synergy to form a formidable team in various Local Government areas so the aim of bringing back the sanitation is achieved”

” I am very happy with what I saw today because there was substantial compliance in the state capital. We will continue with the campaign until the aim is achieved.

“I can say that Lafia is better than we met it. When we started the level of compliance was very low. Although there are some pockets of challenges but e are summoning them gradually”

He disclosed that a total of 77 persons were apprehend by the taskforce for violating the environmental sanitation law of the state during the Saturday’s exercise, saying enforcement of the monthly environmental sanitation would be strengthen to achieve the objectives of the exercise in the state.