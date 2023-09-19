Nasarawa Moves To End Endless Prosecution Of Criminal Cases

The Nasarawa State government has said it was working on modalities to overhaul its justice system to end the prosecution of criminal cases in court within a reasonable time frame of four months.

To this end, the government said it would carry out a holistic review of its laws to allow dispensation of criminal justice aimed at decongesting the correctional facilities in the state.

The state’s Attorney,-General, and commissioner of Justice, Barr. Labara. Magaji disclosed this when he played host to the executive members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nasarawa state council in his office in Lafia, yesterday.

Barr. Magaji blamed endless prosecution of criminal cases in courts on the luckslure attitude of defense lawyers who are always in the habit of raising frivolous motions during the trial of cases thereby prolonging prosecution, saying such practice was unacceptable.

He disclosed that the state ministry of Justice under his watch had paid advocacy visits to all relevant Investigating agencies in the state to solicite their understanding and support towards achieving quick dispensation of criminal cases in courts within a reasonable time frame of four months.

The Attorney -General and commissioner of Justice disclosed that he he’d a heart-to-heart discussion with the chief Justice of the state with the view to finding ways of achieving prosecution of criminal cases in courts within a reasonable time frame of four months.

Barr. Magaji who bemoan the increasing number of inmates awaiting trials in correctional centers sometimes longer than jail terms, saying the era of some endless prosecution of cases in courts especially criminal cases would soon be over in the state.

He therefore solicited the cooperation and support of the journalists in the state to enable succeed in the reforms being carried out by his ministry aim at quick dispensation of Justice in the state.

Earlier, chairman, Correspondents’chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ Nasarawa state council, Isaac Ukpoju, said the visit was to build synergy with the ministry of Justice, assured of the support of his colleagues in achieving quick dispensation of Justice in the state.