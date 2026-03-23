The Nasarawa State Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Alexander Ombugu, has dispelled rumours of a purported suspension from the party by a group of persons, describing themselves as caretaker committee members in the state.

Speaking in a press statement issued on Monday in Lafia, the state capital, Ombugu stated unequivocally that he remains the authentic LP chairman in the state.

Ombugu further described the so-called caretaker committee as unknown to the national leadership of the party, nor are they recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

According to him, the motive behind spreading the rumours was to create an opportunity to defraud political aspirants vying for various positions under the party’s platform, especially as primaries are set to commence.

The LP chairman noted that there is no provision for a caretaker committee in the party’s constitution and wondered how such a committee emerged without adhering to the constitution and due process.

Ombugu complained that members of the caretaker committee have been extending invitations to ward and local government party chairmen across the state, who were duly elected during the LP congresses, as well as other stakeholders, to attend their meetings in a bid to create confusion within the party.

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Ombugu, therefore, cautioned executives, members, and supporters of the Labour Party across the 13 Local Government Areas of the state to be wary of engaging in any form of political negotiations or transactions with the unrecognised caretaker committee members.

He further called on security agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Department of State Services, and the Nigerian Army, among others, to investigate the activities of the committee in order to protect residents from being deceived.

He said, “In line with the Constitution of Nigeria, INEC, and our party, we have peacefully conducted the ward, local government, and state congresses, which were witnessed by the electoral umpire and security agencies.

“We submitted the names of those who emerged as leaders during the congresses and received acknowledgement accordingly from INEC.

“It is, therefore, unthinkable that a group of persons will wake up and ask INEC to dissolve what it has witnessed because of hate for one individual at the national level. We are in a democracy, not a dictatorship, and I cannot see how INEC will cancel a legitimate and statutory election that it duly witnessed and certified.

“Therefore, I am using this opportunity to inform all our members across the wards, local government, and state not to be provoked by the illegal activities of the caretaker committee members. I urge everyone to stay calm, as there is no cause for alarm.”

While noting that ahead of the 2027 elections, the LP remains a united and focused party, Ombugu urged members and supporters to remain resolute in ensuring a landslide victory.

He expressed optimism that, despite current challenges, the party would emerge stronger among political parties in the state and across Nigeria.

“I am optimistic that INEC will do the right thing in this matter because the commission monitored our congresses and there were no challenges. The Acting Head of the Department of Election and Political Party Monitoring of INEC in the state, Mohammed Hamza, was on the ground to monitor the process.

“After the congress, he expressed satisfaction with how the elections were conducted. So, how did the interim committee emerge? Residents should be able to ask this question because the committee members are obviously out to cause problems in the party,” he said.

Ombugu further listed those who emerged during the LP state congress to include Alexander Ombugu as Chairman; Bulus Sakks as Secretary; Esther Arishi as Treasurer; Isiaka Okpu as Financial Secretary; Ablaku Anthony as Public Relations Officer; Emmanuel Ayaka as Auditor; and Hanatu Giwa as Women Leader, among others.