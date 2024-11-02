Nasarawa LG Poll: Gov Sule, Al-Makura, APC Chair Hail Free, Fair Elections

Share

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has described the ongoing Local Government election in the state as peaceful, free, fair and credible by the state’s Independent Electoral Commission in the state.

Speaking shortly after casting his vote at Polling Unit 002, Motor Park Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area, Governor Sule expressed optimism that the ruling All Progressive Party (APC) would be victorious across the board with what he had seen during the election.

He urged the people of the state to conduct themselves peacefully during and after the election to develop to strive at the local government levels in the state.

The governor lauded officials of the electoral body for orderliness and peaceful conduct of the council election.

Also speaking with newsmen shortly after casting his vote at the Gayam ward in Lafia, the former governor of the state, Sen Tanko Al-makura, described the exercise as peaceful, free, fair and credible, expressing the hope that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) would emerge victorious.

He hailed officials of the state electoral commission for the impressive performance put forward in conducting the election.

” I have seen the manner and way the people are conducting themselves in this election can be said to be very impressive

” My view in this election is that this is a very popular election it is free and fair and people are conducting themselves in a most respectful manner and the winners of the chairmanship and Councillorship positions will be accepted by all. I am very impressed with the officials for conducting the election with all the procedures and the processes

” I am more importantly very impressed with the great team of officials coming from the national headquarters of All Progressive Congress to witness and ensure compliance with the constitution of the party and with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”

On his part, the Nasarawa state chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Dr. Aliyu Bello told newsmen shortly after casting his vote Rimi Uku polling unit of Gayam ward in Lafia, hail the state electoral commission for the peaceful, free and fair conduct of the election.

He expressed optimism that his party would step all the positions in the election, saying with what he had seen so far victory for the party was assured.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the election was generally peaceful with massive turns recorded in most of the polling units visited by our Correspondent.

Share

Please follow and like us: