Nasarawa Lawmaker Empowers 1000 Indigent Students With N100m

A member of the House of Representatives for Lafia/Obi Federal Constituency in Nasarawa State, Abubakar Hassan Nalaraba, has empowered 1,000 underprivileged indigent students with N100 million to support their education.

Saturday Telegraph reports that each of the beneficiaries drawn from across the 13 Local government Areas of the state received N100,000. courtesy of ‘Nalaraba Foundation’ at a ceremony held in Lafia on Saturday.

Speaking while presenting cheques to the beneficiaries, Hon. Abubakar Nalaraba announced that the gesture was aimed at supporting the educational pursuit of the beneficiaries and reducing the burden on their parents and guardians.

“We decided to assist the children of the unprivileged members of society,” Nalaraba said.

He assured that the foundation would sustain the scholarship awards and other empowerment programmes designed to improve the living standard of his constituents.

In his remarks, the paramount ruler of the Eggon nation, the Aren Eggon, Alhaji Ahmed Ubangari, commended the lawmaker for the gesture and charged the beneficiaries to use the money for the purpose it was meant for.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to New Telegraph in an interview during the event, including Abimiku Salvation, David Sufyanu and Bashrat Mamman, expressed joy over the gesture, promising to use the money to support their education.

They praised the federal Lawmaker and his foundation for the support, calling on other political leaders in the state to emulate his good deeds.