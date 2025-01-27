Nasarawa Lawmaker Completes 30-YearAbandoned Bridge Linking 9 Communities

Share

Mr Musa Ibrahim, (APC/Doma South Constituency) member, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has completed the Yelwa Ediya bridge linking 9 communities in his constituency that was abandoned 30 years ago.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the completed bridge was inaugurated by the Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Mr Danladi Jatau.

Ibrahim said he decided to construct the bridge in order to link different communities of his constituency to facilitate transportation and communication among the communities.

He said: “The importance of this bridge is that it will enhance agricultural and commercial activities and will enhance the unity of the people, among other benefits.

“I will continue to initiate different projects and programmes that will have a direct bearing on the lives of the people of my constituency.” He solicited the support of all and sundry to enable him to succeed.

The lawmaker thanked traditional rulers, youths, and women of his constituency for the support he was enjoying from them and called for more. Jatau, in his remarks, lauded Ibrahim for the quality representation of his people.

The speaker said the bridge would no doubt boost the socio-economic activities of the people of the affected communities.

He called on the people of the constituency and the state at large to continue to give their maximum support to Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s administration to succeed. He said: “Let’s continue to live in unity and peace; that is the best for speedy development to be achieved.

