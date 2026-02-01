Nasarawa: I Won’t Accept A ‘Spare Tyre’ Role As Dep Gov – Ombugadu

The gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 gubernatorial election in Nasarawa State, Dr David Ombugadu, has declared that he has not consented to serve as a deputy governor to any individual.

This is as he maintained that he remained focused, resolute and ready to serve his people in the capacity of a governor, and not a ‘spare tyre’ role, or a position of mere convenience.

Ombugadu, who took to his Facebook page on Sunday, declared that, much as he maintains an open-door policy for dialogue across the board, his resolve to run for the office of the governor of the state was non-negotiable, stressing that his focus is singular and his resolve resolute.

Dr Ombugadu informed that the explanation came necessarily to correct the erroneous narratives and speculations being circulated in public space that he has jettisoned his governorship ambition, saying he is prepared to deploy every resource and contact, apply every necessary principle, and implement every necessary idea, strategy and morally driven plan required to secure the mandate.

He stated that he has a proven record of victory, saying he won in 2019 and 2023, expressing optimism that with the unwearvering of the people, he will win again in 2027.

He said, “It has become necessary to address the various narratives and speculations being circulated regarding my political trajectory in Nasarawa State.

While I have maintained an open-door policy for dialogue across the board, let me make it abundantly clear that certain misconceptions require immediate and final correction.

“The Goal is Non-Negotiable, and my focus is singular as well as my resolve is absolute: I am running for the Office of the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State. I wish to state for the record that I have not, at any point, consented to serve as a Deputy Governor to any individual.

“This mission is about the fundamental liberation of our people and the realisation of a greater Nasarawa; it is not a quest for a “spare tyre” role or a position of mere convenience, but a strategy.

“For victory in achieving this goal, I am prepared to deploy every necessary resource, I will engage every necessary contact, apply every necessary principle, and implement every necessary idea, strategy and morally driven plan required to secure this mandate. We are building a structure that is both intellectually grounded and politically formidable.

“Our track records and the promise of 2027 are consistent. We are not strangers to success. We have a proven track record of victory; we won in 2019, we won in 2023, and by the grace of God and the unwavering support of the people, we will win together again.

“However, let this serve as a firm notice: this time, the process will be different. We are putting every mechanism in place to ensure that our vote will not only count, but it will be fiercely protected. We will ensure the sanctity of the ballot box from the polling units to the final collation centre.

“In conclusion, I am focused, I am resolute, and I am ready to lead. The path to our conviction requires us to stand firm against distractions and manipulative tendencies.

“Nasarawa deserves a leader who emerges from the collective will of the people, persuaded by a shared vision for all. It is still possible to win together” he added.