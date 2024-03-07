Nasarawa High Court Judge, Makama Is Dead

The recently appointed Nasarawa State High Court judge, Justice Tanze Benjamin Makama has reportedly passed away.

New Telegraph gathered that Justice Makama passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, following a brief illness.

It would be recalled that on December 29, 2023, Makama was appointed as the state judge.

Confirming the incident, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Keffi branch on Thursday sent condolences to his family following the announcement of his passing.

Nuhu J. Egya, the NBA’s chairman, released a statement in which he called Justice Makama’s passing an irreversible loss.

The group prayed for the strength to endure the loss and sent its condolences to the deceased’s family.

They also offered their sympathies to Justice Makama’s death’s prematureness, as well as to Justice Aisha Bashir-Aliyu, Chief Judge of Nasarawa State, and the whole judiciary.