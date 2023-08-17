Nasarawa Healthcare Agency Begins Vaccination To Tackle Cervical Cancer Prevalence

The Nasarawa State government on Thursday it has concluded arrangements to commence vaccination of female children between the ages of 9 and 14 against the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), also known as cervical cancer, to check the prevalence of the disease in the state.

The Executive Chairman, Nasarawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NAPHDA), Dr Muhammed Usman Adiz disclosed this at a one-day engagement meeting with stakeholders on the introduction of the HPV (cervical cancer) organised by the NAPHDA in partnership with CLITON Health Access Initiative, World Health Organisation (WHO) and HAPPI in Lafia, said cervical cancer, which is a deadly disease, needs to be completely eradicated.

He lauded the federal government for the introduction of the HPV vaccine in the country to be carried out by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), though, saying the vaccine when administered, will stop the agony women experienced as a result of cervical cancer.

Represented by the deputy director and programme manager, of Nasarawa state emergency routine immunisation coordination centre, in the agency, Ayuba Ismaila Oko, the Executive secretary explained that Nasarawa state is one of the 16 states that would administer the first batch of the vaccine in the country in September this year.

Dr Adiz explained that the exercise, which is scheduled to begin on September 25, 2023, would last for seven days, saying the vaccine would last in the body for a lifetime.

He said after the first batch of vaccinations, the exercise will be part of the usual routine.

While commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the initiative, Adis also thanked the executive secretary of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Fa’sal Shuaib for including the state in the first batch of the vaccination exercise.

The Executive Chairman, therefore, appealed to the people of the state to avail their children between the ages of 9 and 14 to receive the vaccine and be protected from the harmful effect of cervical cancer.

“This engagement is in preparation to administer vaccines to protect young girls from the ages of 9 to 14 from the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), also known as cervical cancer.

“This is because we know what women of this age go through as a result of the disease.

“We are among the first 16 states in Nigeria that will commence administration of the vaccine. This is commendable.

“We appreciate President Ahmed Tinubu and, of course, our own Dr Fa’sal Shuaib, the Executive Secretary, NPHCDA for the initiative and for including our state in the first batch,” Adiz said.

The ES noted that HPV is dangerous in such a way that out of 10 females infected with the disease, only 2 might have a chance of survival, causing health unrest among people living with the disease.

On his part, Ezenwanne Christopher, the technical officer of the World Health Organisation (WHO) on HPV vaccine introduction in Nasarawa state, said the vaccine exercise was important owing to the fact that young females were exposed to the dangers of cervical cancer, hence the need for administration of the vaccine.

In a paper presentation, Oko, who was also a resource person at the stakeholder engagement meeting, said that by 2030, 90 per cent of girls within the age bracket should be fully vaccinated during the exercise.