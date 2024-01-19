Nasarawa Guber: Violent Protests Hit Lafia As S’Court Affirming Gov Sule’s Election

Violent protest on Friday erupted in Lafia, Nasarawa State capital following the Supreme Court judgment affirming the election of Governor Abdullahi Sule as the duly elected Governor of the state.

The supreme court in Abuja had in a judgement delivered on January 19, dismissed the appeal filed by candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), David Ombugadu and upheld the Court of Appeal judgement which affirmed governor Abdullahi Sule’s election.

The protesting youths made burn fire from discarded tyres on Jos-Makurdi expressway in Lafia, the state capital forcing motorists to abandon the road to alternative routes in the city capital.

