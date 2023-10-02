Nasarawa Guber: Tribunal Judgement Validation Of People’s Will – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said the judgement of the Nasarawa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which returned its candidate David Ombugadu, as winner of the March 18 governorship election, was a validation of the will of the people.

PDP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, described the judgement as a victory for “democracy and the triumph of the will of the people of Nasarawa State in their quest to liberate their state from the stranglehold of corrupt, oppressive and manipulative forces.”

The party noted that the spontaneous jubilation across Nasarawa State and beyond showed that the judgement of “the tribunal was in line with aspiration and choice of the majority of the people of the state in their resolve to return Nasarawa State to the path of peace and economic development.

“Our party commends the Nasarawa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal for its courage in upholding the will of the people and showing that indeed, the judiciary is the last hope of the common man.

“This tribunal judgement points to the fact that the outcome of a proper application of the laws, rules and facts by the judiciary, as witnessed in this case, will always confirm and validate the will of the people.”

PDP commended the people of Nasarawa State, for their resoluteness, courage and dexterity in insisting that their will as expressed at that election should be upheld.