Nasarawa Guber: Sule Knows Fate As Court Of Appeal Fix Thursday For Judgement

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has fixed Thursday, November 23, 2023, for judgment in the Nasarawa State governorship election dispute between the All Progressive Congress (APC), Governor Abdullahi Sule, and David Ombugadu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In the judgment notice sent via SMS by the Electronic Desk Officer of the appellate court, Nasiru Alhassan indicated that the judgment will be delivered by 9 am.

Recall that the Appeal court had on November 15, 2023, reserved judgment in the appeal filed by Governor Sule who is challenging his removal from office by the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

The Tribunal had on October 2, nullified Governor Abdullahi Sule’s victory in a split judgment of two to one and declared the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), David Ombugadu as the lawful winner of the March 18 governorship election.

According to available information, only ten political party supporters from each of the contending parties will be allowed to enter the premises of the appeal court.

The SMS obtained by New Telegraph read” Judgement Notice Between Sule Audu Alhaji VS Emmanuel David Ombugadu & 3 ors Appeal NO CA/MK/EP/GOV/NS/30/2023, comes up on 23/11/2023 at Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, Holden at Abuja @ 900 am. This SMS serves as a Judgment Notice. sender Nasiru Alhassan (Electronic Desk Officer ). Pls take note”