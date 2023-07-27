Nasarawa Guber: Some PU Results Not Recorded Into Form EC8B –PDP Witnesses Tell Tribunal

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Lafia, Nasarawa State was told that results from some polling units were not entered into forms EC8B as required by law, during the March governorship election held in the state. Also at the resumed hearing, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on subpoena by the petitioner, through its representative, produced additional documents, which included certified true copies of polling units results (forms EC8As) and voters register of identified polling units.

The documents were all admitted in evidence. Four of the witnesses who served as agents of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr. David Ombugadu, told the tribunal at the resumed hearing of the petition on Wednesday, that though the polling unit results were uploaded on the INEC Result Election Viewing (IReV) but they were not computed into the corresponding form EC8B.

The exhibits marked PW 9, 11 and 10, further told the tribunal that they served as agents for the party in Alwazan PU code 009; Alwazan Mada PU Code 009, all in Doma Local Government Area; and Ashige Ward, that the PDP candidate secured the highest number of votes, but it was not recorded in the corresponding form EC8B. The petitioner’s Ashige agent told the tribunal that the entire results from 35 polling units in the area were unjustifiably cancelled at the Local Government Area Collation Centre.

The witnesses identified the various electoral forms and materials already tendered in evidence which they referred to in their various witness depositions. In a related development, agents of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) who testified at the hearing told the tribunal that the summation of polling unit result in Gayam Ward Summary sheet (Form EC8B) was not a correct reflection of the actual computation of the scores political parties who participated in the election got.