Nasarawa Guber: Police To Deal Ruthlessly With Troublemakers Ahead Of S’Court Judgement

The Police in Nasarawa State have vowed to deal ruthlessly with troublemakers especially supporters of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the supreme court judgment in the governorship dispute between incumbent governor, Abdullahi Sule and David Ombugadu.

Commissioner of Police in Nasarawa state, CP Umar Shehu Nada, handed down the warning during the signing of the peace accord on Monday, in Lafia, the state capital.

He warned that the police would deal decisively with any person or group of persons who would try to foment trouble, before, during and after the supreme court Judgement on the governorship in the state between Governor Abdullahi Sule and David Emmanuel Ombugadu.

According to him the signing of the peace accord between the leaders of the two political parties to achieve peace ahead of the supreme court judgment, calling on leaders of the party to caution their supporters against any acts of violence.

The Commissioner of Police said “This is with a view to ensuring peace before, during and after the Supreme Court judgment. It is also expected that the party leaders would bring this peace agreement to all their loyalists and supporters across the state”

“The joint security committee has also resolved to work together towards ensuring a sustainable peace in the state. Whoever goes against this resolve, no matter how highly placed in the society will regret his or her action”

Nadada therefore, called on all those planning evil against the stale to have a rethink. saying”Information at the disposal of the command reveals that some faceless individuals are planning to stage violent protest in the state before, during and after the Supreme Court verdict on the governorship election”

He assured the two major political parties, the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that the joint security forces in the state would be neutral in her operations in the state.

The APC was represented at the signing of the peace accord by the party’s state chairman, Aliyu Bello and secretary, Yarus Dakusa, while the PDP was represented by the state organising secretary, Yahaya Bunu, PDP state’s party secretary, Adamu Bako, woman leader Hon. Stella Oboshi and PDP zonal chairman Isa Sule.

The peace accord was signed in the presence of security chiefs and party leaders on Monday in Lafia, the state capital.