Nasarawa Guber: Police Arrest 38 Protesters Over S’Court Judgment

No fewer than 38 persons have been arrested by the police in Nasarawa state over a protest that rocked the state following the Supreme Court judgment that affirmed Governor Abdullahi Sule as the duly elected governor of the state.

The commissioner of police in Nasarawa state, Umar Shehu Nadada, disclosed this when speaking to newsmen yesterday in Lafia, said they were arrested in connection with the protest and for violating the peace accord signed by parties ahead of the supreme court judgment in the state.

He disclosed that 29 motorcycles had been recovered from the protesters, saying the arrested persons had been taken to the command’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), in the state for investigation

His words, “The command apprehended 38 suspects miscreants in connection to the protest and we have recovered 29 motorcycles.”

“Those suspects arrested are currently with the command’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), helping the police with useful information to the command to enable it to identify their sponsors or those behind them.

“And as soon as the command identified they’re sponsored they will be arrested and prosecuted to face the wrath of the law to serve as a deterrent to others”

He said that the state police command was working in synergy with the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Air Force (NAF), 22 Quick Response command in Lafia and other sister security agencies in the state to maintain law and order across the state.

According to him, the command has been monitoring all their activities, vowing to deal decisively with any person caught trying to cause trouble in the state no matter how highly connected in the society and appealed to the public to report any suspicious movement to the police for prompt action.