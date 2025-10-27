Nasarawa Guber: Petition Against Me Politically-Motivated, Says Wadada

The representative of Nasarawa West in the Senate Ahmed Wadada has dismissed the claims that he has begun his campaign for the 2027 election in violation of the Electoral Act 2022.

A pro-democracy activist Abdullahi Musa had petitioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) alleging that the legislator breached the electrical laws regarding campaigns. Citing Section 94 (1) of the Electoral Act 2022 prohibiting premature campaigns, Musa demanded Wadada’s disqualification from the Nasarawa State governorship election.

However, in a statement yesterday, Wadada said the petition was “malicious and politically motivated”. According to him, he has always operated within the bounds of the law, saying his public appearances and consultations were consistent with his role as the representative of Nasarawa West.

The statement said: “We wish to state categorically that the allegations are entirely false, malicious, and politically motivated. “Senator Wadada has not, at any time, violated any electoral law.

“His ongoing engagements with the people are purely civic in nature— aimed at enlightening citizens on their rights, responsibilities, and the importance of participating in the democratic process.

“As a responsible public servant and law-abiding Nigerian, Senator Wadada has always operated within the bounds of the law. “His public appearances and consultations are consistent with his role as a Senator representing Nasarawa West, and as a leader committed to promoting political awareness and good governance.”