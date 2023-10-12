Nasarawa Guber: CLO Asks US, UK, Others to Impose Visa Bans on Sule, Tanko

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) yesterday petitioned 11 countries, including the United States, UK, Canada, Italy, France, Germany, China, Saudi Arabia and South Africa, demanding immediate visa bans on Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, and the University of Jos (UNIJOS) Vice Chancellor, Ishaya Tanko, for their roles in the March 18 Nasarawa governorship poll.

CLO President, Igho Akeregha, claimed that since the Election Petitions Tribunal nullified Sule’s victory and declared David Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the election, the governor has been making statements capable of undermining the sanctity and independence of the judiciary and capable of threatening the unity of the country.

Akeregha criticised the Returning Officer, Tanko, for declaring the results rejected by the tribunal. The group said: “Everyone had expected Ombugadu to be declared as winner since he was leading with an unassailable margin in all the 12 of the 13 local government areas announced at the time with results of only two wards being awaited from the 13th LGA being Lafia.

“For us in the CLO what we are doing is in accordance with our democracy and governance mandate. It is time to hold politicians and INEC officials who behave inappropriately to account for their actions.”