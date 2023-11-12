Nasarawa Guber: Appeal Court Fix Wednesday For Hearing Of Case Between Gov Sule vs Ombugadu

The Court of Appeal has fixed Wednesday, November 15 for the hearing in the appeal filed by Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State praying the appellate court to set aside the decision of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal that nullifid his victory and declared candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), David Ombugadu winner in the March 18 governorship election.

Sule had on the 15 October, filed notice of appeal at the Makurdi Division of the Court of Appeal listing 27 grounds praying the appellate court to set aside the decision of the Lower tribunal and affirm his victory as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the March 18 governorship election.

Joined in the suite are; David Emmanuel Ombugadu, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the All Progressive Congress (APC) as 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th respondents respectively.

Justice Ezekiel Ajayi of the Nasarawa Governorship Election Petition Tribunal had on the 2nd October, 2023, nullifid the election of governor Abdullahi Sule and declared candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the majority vote cast in the 18 March Governorship Election in a split judgement supported by Justice Chiemelie Onaga.

In his dissentng judgement, Justice Ibrahim Idrisl countered the chairman’s decision, saying the petitioner failed to donstrate his allegation of how overvoting took place thus moving the legal battle to Court of Appeal.

The November 15 date fixed for hearing of the case was contained in the notice of hearing issued to the parties in the case by Nasiru Alhassan, Electronic Desk Officer of the court at the weekend.

According to the notice, hearing in the case will commence by 9 am at the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division.