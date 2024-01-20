Nasarawa Guber: Aisha Yesufu Reacts To S’Court Judgement

Popular socio-political activist and co-convener of #BringBackOurGirls, Aisha Yesufu has heavily criticised the verdicts of the Supreme Court over the petition filed on the Nasarawa State gubernatorial election.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Emmanuel David Ombugadu, filed a lawsuit challenging the election, which was dismissed by the Supreme Court on Friday.

Delivering the judgment, the Apex Court ruled that the petition filed lacked proof, thereby upholding the election of Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

READ ALSO:

In a lead and unanimous decision, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun declared that the PDP and Ombugadu’s petition were not admissible as evidence.

Reacting to the judgment in a post on her X account, Aisha Yesufu described the decision of the Apex Court as a heist.

She wrote, “Nasarawa people were robbed of their mandate.

“This is a coup on the people. They chose who they wanted and they were denied their mandate.

“It is another sad day for democracy in Nigeria.”.