Nasarawa Grabs Four Spots Ahead National Youth Games

Against all odds, Team Nasarawa secured qualifications in four key disciplines for the 9th National Youth Games. A contingent of 154 members left Lafia for Ilorin, Kwara State, for the Zonal Eliminations.

Despite facing tough competition at the North Central Zonal Eliminations held in Ilorin, Kwara State, Team Nasarawa dominated in Boys’ football, Hockey (Boys and Girls), and Volleyball Girls. The 9th edition of the National Youth Games will hold in Asaba, Delta State, from August 26 to September 6, 2025.

During the zonal elimination in Ilorin, Team Nasarawa defeated host State, Kwara, 1-0, in their first football match, beat Plateau State in their second match, and played out a 1-1 draw against Team Niger in their final match pairing, topping the table with seven points ahead of Team Plateau, who came second.

