Nasarawa Govt Urges Dangote To Invest In Solid Minerals

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has called on Dangote Industries Limited to expand its investments across more sectors of the State’s economy, particularly its abundant solid minerals.

Speaking at the ongoing Nasarawa Trade Fair Exhibition, the governor, represented by Muhammed Sani Otto, Commissioner for Trade, Industry, and Investment, highlighted Nasarawa’s rich mineral resources and said a strategic partnership with the Dangote Group would accelerate Nigeria’s industrialization drive.

He commended the company for its remarkable performance through the Nasarawa Sugar Company Limited (NSCL), expressing optimism that Dangote’s success in sugar production could be replicated in other sectors across the State.

Also speaking during the Dangote Special Day at the trade fair, Chairman of the Nigeria Association of Small-Scale Industrialists (NASSI), Nasarawa State Chapter, Nidan Sambo Manasseh, acknowledged the significant impact of Dangote Group’s sponsorship of the event. He encouraged the conglomerate to explore additional areas of investment in the State.

“The Nasarawa Trade Fair Exhibition (NASTFE) is a vital catalyst for the state’s economic transformation,” Manasseh said. “This initiative aligns directly with Governor Abdullahi Sule’s vision to attract investments and drive inclusive growth.”

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Investment, Hajiya Khadija Oshafu Nuhu, noted that Nasarawa is strategically positioned for business and that the state welcomes private-sector partnerships to unlock its full economic potential.

In a statement, Chief Branding and Communication Officer of Dangote Group, Anthony Chiejina, reiterated the company’s commitment to Nasarawa, noting that the state is home to the Nasarawa Sugar Company Limited, one of the largest sugar projects on the African continent.

The statement also quoted Fatima Wali Abdurrahman, Senior Special Adviser to the President of the Dangote Group, as saying: “We are not taking this partnership for granted. Our Strategic Business Units are actively participating in this initiative.”

Participating units from the Dangote Group include Dangote Fertiliser Limited (DFL), Dangote Peugeot Automobiles Nigeria Limited (DPAN), Dangote Sinotruk, Dangote Sugar Refinery, Dangote Salt (NASCON), and Dangote Cement Plc.

