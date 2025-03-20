Share

The Nasarawa State government has said it was currently revitalizing the 58 primary healthcare facilities to make them more functional in the delivery of healthcare services to the people.

The Executive Secretary of the Nasarawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NAHCDA), Dr Usman Saleh, disclosed this when members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists ( NUJ), Nasarawa State Council, paid him a courtesy visit in Lafia on Thursday.

He disclosed that the revitalisation process was a holistic intervention which would include the provision of health infrastructure, equipment, medicaments and manpower development among others aimed to strengthen the healthcare services to the people in rural areas.

He disclosed that both the high-volume healthcare facilities including the one founded through the basic care provision fund supported by the World Bank would be revitalized holistically to offer quality, accessible and affordable healthcare services to the citizens of the state by the end of 2025.

“We have more than 770 primary healthcare facilities in Nasarawa state. Of all those facilities, we have what we call high-volume facilities and we have basic health care provision fund facilities.

“The basic health care provision fund facilities are being funded from 1% of Nigerian revenue and other partners.

“We have 147 electoral wards in Nasarawa State and each ward is expected to have one, same for each ward across the country.

“So by the Nigerian government, it’s expected that by the end of 2025, all these facilities, including the 147 in Nasarawa state must be functional and revitalised to provide 24-hour services.” Dr Saleh said.

Earlier in a remark, the Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nasarawa state council, Isaac Ukpoju, hinted that the visit was to congratulate the Executive Secretary, on his appointment as the head of state’s primary healthcare development agency, pledging the partnership of the journalists with the agency to provide quality healthcare services to the people.

