Nasarawa Govt To Deploy Drones, CCTV To Tackle Crime

The Nasarawa State Government has announced plans to acquire drones and install Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras to strengthen security and curb criminal activities across the state.

Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to Governor Abdullahi Sule, Peter Ahemba, disclosed this during a bimonthly press conference on Thursday in Lafia. He said the government is committed to supporting security agencies with technological gadgets to enhance their operations in combating crime.

Ahemba revealed that the state had engaged a reputable security firm and was in advanced discussions on the number and quality of security equipment to complement the efforts of law enforcement agencies. The installation of CCTV cameras in strategic areas and the deployment of drones are aimed at tackling kidnappings, robbery, and other crimes statewide.

Addressing concerns from the public over incidents of snatched phones, motorcycles, and bags around the Lafia flyover and underpass, he said personnel from the Nasarawa Youths Empowerment Agency (NAYEA) had been deployed to monitor the area and remove criminal elements.

Ahemba also called on politicians to refrain from premature campaigns for Governor Sule’s alleged 2027 senatorial ambitions, stressing that the governor remains focused on completing his four-year mandate and has not declared any intention to contest in 2027.

In other updates, he noted that the state, through the Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB), had revoked nine school construction contracts over substandard work. The government has also purchased 16,000 plastic and wooden chairs for primary schools to improve the learning environment.