Nasarawa Govt Tasks Journalists On Objectivity

The Nasarawa State Government has tasked practicing journalists to be objective in carrying out their assigned reportorial duties in the state.

Secretary to the Nasarawa State Government (SSG), Labaran Magaji, gave the advice when he received in audience, members of the Correspondent’s Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nasarawa state Council on a courtesy visit in Lafia on Wednesday.

Magaji, who lauded the journalists for the visit, reiterated his commitment to performing his duties diligently to achieve the objectives of governor Abdullahi Sule-led administration in the state.

He noted that since he assumed duty as Secretary to the State Government, no file had spent more than two hours on his table, stressing that since government is about public perception, he would do his best to educate the people concerning government policies and programmes through the Media.

He said the Media has been a partner in his past services and, therefore, will uphold that relationship as he continues to serve the people.

While commending members of the Chapel for their support to the administration of Abdullahi Sule, he said the current leadership of the state came to continue with the good works done by previous administrations, adding that the administration has already executed projects that touch the lives of the citizenry.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Correspondent’s Chapel in the State, Isaac Ukpoju, said the visit was to congratulate the new Secretary to the State Government over his recent appointment.

Describing the appointment of the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Magaji as right peg in the right hole, Ukpoju he said the appointment did not come to members of the chapel as a surprise due to his track record in public service and lauded governor Abdullahi Sule for finding him worthy to serve in that capacity.

He appealed to the Secretary to the State Government to carry members of the chapel along in the areas of publicity, particularly coverage of government activities.

