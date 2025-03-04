Nasarawa Govt Seeks Media Collaboration For Effective Information Dissemination

Share

The newly appointed Nasarawa State’s Commissioner of Information, Culture, and Tourism, Dr Ibrahim Tanko has sought the collaboration and support of the media to disseminate government policies and programs to the public more effectively.

He made this plea on Tuesday in Lafia, during a tour of media organisations in the state, stressing the need for media practitioners to adhere to journalism ethics by being accurate and objective in their reportage, just as he also sought the support and unity among media practitioners to achieve a better working relationships.

He lauded Governor, Abdullahi Sule for prioritizing the information sector and support to the media houses in the state including donation of buses to the State Council and Correspondent Chapel, as well as renovation of the NUJ Secretariat, saying the gesture would provide enabling environment for practicing journalists to carryout their duties with ease.

Receiving the commissioner and his entourage, the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nasarawa state council, Comrade Salihu Mohammed Alkali, thanked Dr Tanko for the visit and assured him of the NUJ’s support, appealed to the Ministry to include more journalists for pilgrimage to Hajj and Israel.

The commissioner who toured Nasarawa Broadcasting Service (NBS), NTA Lafia, Breez FM, and Precious FM Lafia, stressed the need for cooperation and collaboration between the government and media practitioners to promote the image of the government within and outside the state.

In their separate remarks, the Executive Vice Chairman, Nasarawa Broadcasting Service (NBS), Malam, Awalu Salihu stated the need to revamp the station’s absolutely equipment, also advised for establishment of state Newspaper, revive cultural festival activities to showcase the rich culture of the state.

On his part, the General Manager of NTA Lafia, Hajiya. Rahmatu Salaudeen applauded the state government support to the station and assured of there commitments to do all they can to project the image of the government.

“She commended Governor Sule for appointing one of there own to serve as the Commissioner of Information as such “NTA Station will ensure of it maximum support to enable him to succeed.

New Telegraph reports that the tour of media houses by the commissioner aimed to familiarize himself with the operations of the ministry, to interface with media houses and foster a stronger working relationship with the media organisations for effective service delivery, especially information dessimination.

