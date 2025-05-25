Nasarawa Govt Mulls Establishment Of First Electric Vehicle Battery Factory

Share

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has revealed that his administration is working to leverage the state’s abundant lithium deposits to establish Nigeria’s first electric vehicle (EV) battery factory.

Governor Sule made this known while speaking at an event organized by the Abdullahi Sule Gidan-Gidan Support Group in Lafia on Sunday to commemorate his second year in office.

He noted that the initiative aligns with the Federal Government’s efforts to promote clean energy and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

The governor emphasized that his administration is committed to ensuring that all mineral resources, including lithium mined in the state, are processed locally before being transported to other parts of the country or exported abroad.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reforms and pledged to align with the federal initiatives to foster development in Nasarawa State.

“We will continue to engage investors and strategic partners to ensure that the second stage of processing — battery production and eventual vehicle assembly — is done here in the state.

“My administration is committed to achieving this vision. And even if we’re unable to complete it before the end of my tenure, I hope my successor in 2027 will carry it to a logical conclusion.

“It is only through this that we can transform Nasarawa into the economic powerhouse we envision,” Governor Sule stated.

He promised that the remaining two years of his tenure would be more impactful than the last two.

In his remarks, the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, noted that lithium has long existed in the state, but it took the foresight of Governor Sule to expose it to national and global attention.

He highlighted that several Local Government Areas in the state possess large lithium deposits, which the government intends to leverage to attract investors.

“Electric vehicles use lithium-based batteries, and Nasarawa State is the lithium headquarters of Nigeria,” Dr. Akabe added.

In her opening remarks, the convener of the event and Chairperson of the Abdullahi Sule Gidan-Gidan Support Group, Hajiya Bussaina Sule, said the event was organized to celebrate the milestones recorded by the Sule administration in the past two years.

Bussaina, who is also the daughter of the governor, listed some of the administration’s key projects, including the construction of flyovers and underpasses in Lafia and Akwanga LGAs, and the new State Secretariat complex in Lafia, which houses all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

Other achievements include the construction of over 600 kilometers of urban and rural roads, the dualization of Shandam Road, the ongoing bypass projects in Lafia and Akwanga, as well as substantial investments in security.

She also mentioned the employment of over 4,000 youths into the civil service, implementation of the new minimum wage, resolution of over 10 years of outstanding promotions, and the construction of numerous classroom blocks across the state.

She concluded by saying that Nasarawa was fortunate to have a leader like Governor Sule and prayed that God would reward him for his developmental strides.

