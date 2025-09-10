Nasarawa Govt Moves To Tackle Quackery In Private Hospitals

The Nasarawa State government has said that it would soon establish an agency to regulate the activities of private health facilities operating in the state to address quackery.

The Commissioner of Health, Dr Gaza Gwamma, stated this at a ministerial press briefing organised by the state Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism in Lafia.

He explained that the agency would also enhance revenue generation for the state, aside from addressing quackery in the private health institutions.

The health commissioner said that the state government under the Governor Abdullahi Sule administration was committed to the quality health needs of the citizens.

“The administration of Engineer Abdullahi Sule is fully committed to meeting the health needs of our people. We are doing everything possible to ensure that health facilities across the state are properly equipped for the benefit of the citizenry,” he said.

”The bill is also to ensure proper monitoring and regulations of the private health centres in the state with a view to ensuring strict compliance with the international best standard, guidelines and operation,” Gwamna added.

He disclosed that Toto, Nasarawa and Karu local government Areas in the state are worse hit by the number of private health facilities either operating above the operational scope of such facilities or operating with some unqualified personnel due to their proximity to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The commissioner said that the present administration in the state has prioritised healthcare delivery and aims to provide affordable and accessible healthcare services to the citizens.

Dr Gwamma hinted that henceforth, admissions into the school of Nursing, the school of Health in the state would not be compromised.

He disclosed that the government had offered automatic employment to 272 graduates of Nasarawa State College of Nursing Sciences, Lafia, who had graduated in 2025, to address the manpower shortage.

“The state is planning to offer employment to fresh graduates of medical sciences, including Doctors, immediately after they graduate to address manpower gaps in the sector,” Dr Gwamma said.