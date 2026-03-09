Nasarawa Govt Moves To Regulate High Cost Of House Rents

The Nasarawa State Government has said it is taken steps to regulate the high cost of house rents across the 13 Local Government Areas of the state, particularly in Lafia, the state capital.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the governor on Public Affairs, Peter Ahemba disclosed this at a bimonthly press briefing in Lafia on Monday, March 9.

He said that the state government was working closely with the House of Assembly to formulate legislation that would regulate rents in the state.

According to him, the proposed legislation would protect tenants from arbitrary rent increases and ensure that landlords charge fair and reasonable rents when enacted.

He informed that the governor has flagged off the construction of a housing estate for civil servants at Akurba in Lafia with a promise to do the same in other local government Areas of the state.

The SSA disclosed that the recent inauguration of the Nasarawa State Electricity Regulatory Commission (NASERC) was part of the efforts to address complaints over poor power supply in the state.

Commenting on the forthcoming 2027 general elections, Ahemba said the governor would support the effort to zone the governorship seat to the Nasarawa West Senatorial District of the state for equity and justice.

“The governor was a beneficiary of zoning when the then-governor, Umaru Al-Makura, zoned it to the Nasarawa North Senatorial District.

“Nasarawa West produced a governor from 1999-2007, followed by Nasarawa South for 12 years from 2027-2019, then now Nasarawa North from 2019-date,” he added.

He however, explained that the government and the party would not deny any member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from any part of the state from contesting for the governorship seat in 2027.

Ahemba lauded the effort the various security agencies in the state for working hand-in-hand with the government to tackle kidnapping and other crimes across the state.

He assured the public that the government was doing everything possible to ensure the safety and security of the lives and property of citizens remain paramount.