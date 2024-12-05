Nasarawa Govt Moves To End Age-Long Bassa, Igbira Crisis

Share

Nasarawa State Government on Thursday made a bold move to settle the age-long conflict between the Bassa and Igbira ethnic groups in the Toto Local Government Area of the state.

Consequently, the government interfaced with critical stakeholders, security chiefs and traditional rulers in an effort to fast-track necessary modalities that will bring to bear lasting between the ethnic nationalities.

The meeting which took place at the Conference Hall of Asokoro Nasarawa Governors Lodge Abuja convened by Governor Abdullahi Sule, also reviewed parts of the recommendations of the committee earlier set up to look into the issues surrounding the incessant violent incursions in the area as well as the report of security agencies drafted to end violent confrontation between the two warring groups.

Speaking during an opening remarks before the meeting went into a closed-door session, Governor Sule described the meeting as an all-inclusive approach aimed at entrenching lasting peace in the Toto Local Government area, especially between the Bassa and Igbira ethnic nationalities.

” This is an all-inclusive meeting so that we can all be on the same page at the end of the day. We can go back as the same brothers we have been and live in peace with one another. That is the whole essence of this meeting

” Earlier, we set up a committee which was Chaired by one of our Royal Fathers the Emir of Lafia in order to look into this issue of the Bassa resettlement back home a report was submitted to us and some items were taken out which were the recommendations and we looked at them …

” I first and foremost apologize to some of you who did not understand the reasons for the delay in carrying out the implementation of the committee’s report. Such reports actually are not going to be implemented on the day of arrival …

” You need to do more consultations because; we are looking for permanent peace and no matter what kind of recommendations are implemented – you may make somebody happy and make someone else unhappy …

” That is the reason why, you always have to make proper consultations as a leader to ensure that you carry everyone along as you are implementing some of these reports recommendations ” The Governor explained unequivocally. Sule said.

He stressed that his administration was currently going through such processes and that they had passed the first stage. The second stage would be to take the report back to the State Executive Council where the decision would be taken and set up a committee to come out with a white paper on the report.

” That is the process we are going through at the moment; but while we are going through that, it doesn’t mean that we will go to sleep – as we will continue to find ways to resolve the issues ” He assured.

The Governor appreciated members of the security agencies especially the Commanding Officer of 177 Guard Battalion Keffi for their efforts in quelling the crisis while it lasted.

” Commanding Officer 177 Guard Battalion Keffi took some initiatives on their own to check and do other things – which they did. After that, they submitted a report to us, telling us that they were ready to look at the possibility of resettling the Bassa people because the people who are suffering the most are those living in IDPs outside their homes

” No matter how beautiful the IDP environment is, the fact remains that; you are not home. And sometimes, no matter how where you call home looks, it is a place that gives you comfort and somewhere you always look forward to going back to

” That is the way it is and that is the way we have to look at these people who are actually living in places they do not intend to live. I don’t want to go into the reasons why they left and some of the challenges they are facing at the moment. We are trying to foster lasting peace as we don’t want to take them back today and tomorrow we have another problem ” The Governor explained.

He disclosed further that these are the very reasons why his administration is doing everything possible to put in place all that is required by carrying along everybody that needs to be carried along in this process.

The governor pointed out that, at the end of the meeting, a decision that is acceptable to all would be taken – not the one that is acceptable to this part of the local government and unacceptable to the other parts.

” That is why we said people from Gadabuke should come, people from Umaisha should come, people from Toto should come and then, we will take the decision for everybody” The Governor explained.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police Shehu Nadada said; “During our deliberations, we discussed extensively on how a wider consultation would be made and towards that, a committee had already been inaugurated to go for the wider consultations before its report would be implemented. They have been given two weeks to look into the issues ” Nadada noted.

On his part the Ona of Toto HRH. Mohammed Umar Azaki (Ohinoyi Ogye) said the meeting reviewed what was said in the past and as the Commissioner of Police Shehu Nadada has said; a committee to carry out wider consultation had been set up to do the needful within two weeks.

” We will make sure that our brothers the Bassa come back home so that we will begin to live in joy again altogether ” He stated.

In his reaction, the Aguma Bassa HRH. Dr. David Tukura appreciated the governor Abdullahi Sule for calling for the meeting which he described as; timely, necessary and relevant.

He lauded the outcome of the meeting which set up a Bassa Resettlement Consultation Committee which is an all-inclusive one with memberships drawn from the traditional institution, security agencies and political appointees of the Toto Local Government area of the state.

” This is a very positive development. We now have something to deliver to our people and we are asking everybody as the Governor had appealed. There should be forgiveness. This is not the time to fight. There is a time to fight and a time to make peace. This is the time to make peace …

” The home return of the Bassa people is eminent, is near and will happen by the grace of God and we want to do it by including everybody that is a stakeholder. We asked for prayers for the Governor, prayers for the people of Toto Local Government area so that everything would be done peacefully and successfully ” The Aguma Bassa urged.

In remarks the Honourable Commissioner of Special Duties and Security Amb. Timothy Kasuwa said; “you have heard from the speakers, the Commissioner of Police, the Ona of Toto and the Aguma Bassa. They have spoken about what we discussed at the meeting. We have had a very fruitful meeting – one of the best meetings I have ever had …

” The issue of peace in Toto is eminent. A lot of efforts are being put forward to ensure that the Bassa people and other displaced persons are returned to Toto very soon, especially in areas that are not under any contest. Areas that are not under any dispute, those are the areas the peasant farmers can return to as soon as possible ” Amb. Kasuwa stated.

