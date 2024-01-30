Nasarawa Govt Flags Off Sales Of Fertilizer For Dry Season Farming

…subsidized amount of N12,000 per bag, warn against diversion

The Nasarawa State Government yesterday flagged off sales of fertilizer for the 2024 dry season farming for farmers in the state at a subsidised amount of N12, 000 per bag against N21, 000 market price.

Speaking during the flag off ceremony held yesterday in Lafia, governor Adullahi Sule disclosed that 13, 000 bags of the fertilizer was procured by government at the cost of N21, 000 per bag, but would be sold to farmers at a subsidized amount of N12, 000 per bag.

He directed state officials assigned to carryout the sale of the fertilizer to ensure that it gets directly to farmers, warning that government would not spare any official caught diverting the commodity or selling above government price.

According to him, government has transported some trucks of the commodity to the local government headquarters to in the state to enable farmers to buy with ease.

The governor said ” We are selling the fertilizer at a subsidized rate of N12,000 per bag while in the market, it is sold at N21,000 per bag”

” As we are flagging off and selling this fertilizer here, other local government areas too are selling in their respective local government areas”

The governor said that the gesture of government to subsidise the product was to boost food production in the state, promising that his administration would remain focused in ensuring that agricultural potentials are fully harnessed in the State.

He urged the people of the state to take advantage of President Bola Tinubu Renewed Hope Agricultural Funds to enhance food security in the State.

Earlier in a welcome address, commissioner for Agriculture, Umar Dan’Akano, lauded governor Abdullahi Sule for prioritising agriculture, stating that the flagg off of sales of the fertilizer to dry season farmers would boost food production in the state.

He said that the importance of fertilizer to food security can never be overemphasized and called on farmers in the state to take advantage of opportunity of the subsidy to boost food production in the state.