Nasarawa Govt Denies Harbouring Attackers Of Benue Communities

The Nasarawa State Government has denied allegations that it harbours bandits responsible for attacks on communities in neighbouring Benue State.

A former member of the House of Representatives from Benue State, Hon. Mark Gbilah, had recently alleged during an African Independent Television (AIT) programme that those behind attacks in Benue were being sheltered in Nasarawa State.

Responding to the allegation, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Public Affairs to Governor Abdullahi Sule, Mr. Peter Ahemba, issued a statement in Lafia on Wednesday describing the claim as baseless, malicious, and misleading.

He stated that Governor Abdullahi Sule, who also chairs the North-Central Governors Forum, has been at the forefront of promoting peace and security across the region and could not be linked to supporting or shielding criminal elements.

“The allegations by Hon. Mark Gbilah are a calculated attempt to tarnish the image of Nasarawa State and disrupt the cordial relationship between Nasarawa and Benue States,” Ahemba said.

He added that the public response was necessary to set the record straight and prevent members of the public from being misled by what he called “false narratives.”

“The attention of the Nasarawa State Government has been drawn to misleading claims by one Hon. Mark Gbilah, a former member of the House of Representatives from Benue State,” the statement read in part.

“The former lawmaker, while featuring on an African Independent Television (AIT) discussion programme, made several malicious statements alleging that bandits attacking communities in Benue were being harboured in Nasarawa State.”

“Ordinarily, we wouldn’t have responded to such unsubstantiated allegations, but it has become necessary to clear the air and ensure the public is not misled.”

The statement emphasized that Governor Sule has consistently prioritized collaboration with neighbouring states, particularly Benue, to promote peace and address shared security challenges.

According to Ahemba, “Governor Abdullahi Sule has shown unwavering solidarity with the people and government of Benue State and has led several joint security initiatives involving regional governors and security agencies.”

He cited the recent meeting of the North-Central Governors Forum, convened by Governor Sule, which was attended by Benue State Governor Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia and other regional leaders to strategize on tackling insecurity.

“With such demonstrated efforts by Governor Sule, it is unthinkable that Nasarawa under his leadership would be harbouring criminals to attack Benue or any neighbouring state, as alleged,” Ahemba said.

He urged Hon. Gbilah to act as a stakeholder in the region’s peace and security and avoid statements capable of inciting tension between states.

The statement concluded with a message of condolence to the government and people of Benue and other affected communities, reaffirming Nasarawa State’s commitment to peace, security, and regional cooperation.

