New Telegraph

November 22, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 22, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Top Stories
  3. Nasarawa Govt Debunks…

Nasarawa Govt Debunks Reports Of Alleged Abduction Of Two Pupils In Doma LGA

The Nasarawa State government has debunked social media reports of the alleged abduction of two pupils from St.Peter’s Academy, Rukubi, in Doma Local Government Area of the state.

Consequently, the government cautioned against publication of false or unverified reports capable of creating tension in the state.

A press statement issued Saturday by Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Ibrahim Addra, said reports from local authorities, the principal of the purported school and community members indicated no such incident occurred in the area.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

It added that the Nasarawa State Police Command, through its Public Relations Officer, PRO in particular, has issued a statement categorically debunking this falsehood.

The government urged members of the public to disregard the false alarm, remain law-abiding, as the government remains unwavering in its commitment to the security of lives and property in the state.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Kebbi Abduction: Northern Group Praises Tinubu’s Bold Effort
Read Next

Oyebanji Hails Olanipekun’s Lifelong Investments In Students, Widows