Nasarawa Govt Debunks Reports Of Alleged Abduction Of Two Pupils In Doma LGA

The Nasarawa State government has debunked social media reports of the alleged abduction of two pupils from St.Peter’s Academy, Rukubi, in Doma Local Government Area of the state.

Consequently, the government cautioned against publication of false or unverified reports capable of creating tension in the state.

A press statement issued Saturday by Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Ibrahim Addra, said reports from local authorities, the principal of the purported school and community members indicated no such incident occurred in the area.

It added that the Nasarawa State Police Command, through its Public Relations Officer, PRO in particular, has issued a statement categorically debunking this falsehood.

The government urged members of the public to disregard the false alarm, remain law-abiding, as the government remains unwavering in its commitment to the security of lives and property in the state.