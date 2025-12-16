Nasarawa Govt Committed To Digital-Driven Governance – Sule

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has affirmed his administration’s commitment to technological-driven governance, urging the state civil service to evolve into a smart, technology-driven, and data-informed institution to enhance the efficiency of public service.

He made the remarks at the State Civil Service Week in Lafia on Tuesday, stressing the need for the state to transition from analog operations to digital tools in conducting government business.

During the event, the governor launched the new Public Service Rules and announced an undisclosed amount as an end-of-year bonus for civil servants.

Sule explained that the new rules are designed to guide workers in executing their duties effectively. Regarding bonuses, he said the state had considered a 13-month payment but noted that some local government areas (LGAs) may not be able to match this fully due to financial constraints.

“We will ask the LGAs to carry out their due process, determine what they can pay, and inform us. The percentage they can pay is exactly what the state can provide. I don’t want to promise 13 months when LGAs can only pay 30 to 40 percent,” he said.

The governor described the civil service as a living institution made up of people committed to excellence, integrity, and innovation.

He said the theme of the civil service week, “Repositioning the Civil Service for a Digital Aid Production Future,” was timely, as the government prioritizes digital governance.

“In this age of global digital transformation, no government can afford to operate without data tools, methods, and mindset. The civil service must evolve into a smart, technology-driven, and data-informed organisation capable of responding swiftly and effectively to the needs of the people of Nasarawa State,” Sule stated.

He emphasized ongoing efforts to create a paperless, efficient, and transparent public administration through digitalization of human resource systems, payroll management, and record-keeping.

Acknowledging the sacrifices of civil servants, the governor noted that his administration had implemented backlog promotions to reorganize the system.

He also rewarded some exemplary civil servants: Comfort David received ₦1 million, while Amina Idris and Chinasa Azubini were awarded ₦500,000 each.

Governor Sule applauded the All Progressives Congress (APC) government under President Bola Tinubu for economic reforms that have enabled the state to execute projects without borrowing.

Earlier, the Head of Civil Service (HoCS), Abigail Waya, lauded Governor Sule for his support to the civil service and highlighted the week’s activities, promising to institutionalize the Civil Service Week. She encouraged civil servants to remain dedicated and punctual, to adhere to the new Public Service Rules, and to reciprocate the government’s gestures.