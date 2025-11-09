Nasarawa Govt Calls For Calm Over Sarkin Noma Attack

The Nasarawa State Government has called for calm following the attack on Sarkin Noma community in Keana Local Government Area, which led to the loss of lives. The government has directed security agencies to fish out and bring the perpetrators to justice.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Abdullahi Sule on Public Affairs, Peter Ahemba, said the government would not fold its arms and allow criminal elements to disrupt the peace and security of the state.

Ahemba stated that the government is aware of the gradual infiltration of bad elements into the state and is working closely with security agencies to decisively deal with any emerging security threats.

He reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to protecting the lives and property of citizens and urged residents to report any suspicious activities or persons to security agencies for prompt action.

“We wish to stress that the state government will not allow enemies of peace to succeed in their evil acts against peace-loving citizens. No effort will be spared to sustain the relative peace achieved by the Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule-led government over the years,” he said.

Ahemba strongly condemned the midnight attack on residents of Sarkin Noma and similar incidents in the area, disclosing that security agencies have been directed to ensure the immediate arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

“Furthermore, residents are assured that the state government is working closely with security agencies and relevant stakeholders to implement enhanced security measures to address the situation. Citizens are urged to assist security agencies with useful information that could lead to the arrest of criminals across the state,” he added.

He further assured that everything possible is being done to ensure the safety and security of lives and property in Nasarawa State.

“Government remains committed to protecting the lives and property of its citizens and will not tolerate any form of violence. We will continue to work tirelessly with security agencies and stakeholders to ensure that Nasarawa remains a safe and secure place for all,” Ahemba said.