Nasarawa Govt Assures Lithium Mining Coy Of Support

Nasarawa State Government has assured a Chinese Lithium Processing Company currently setting up a Lithium Processing Plant at Endo community in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state of its support.

The state governor, Abdullahi Sule gave the assurance when he visited the company to assess the progress of work at the construction site at Endo on Wednesday.

He assured the company, Jiuling Lithium Processing Company of his administration’s commitment to provide the company with all the necessary support needed in the area of; security and several other basic infrastructures that would enhance the success of the project.

” First and foremost the essence of the visit is to come and inspect the amount of work and the progress of work that a company called Jiuling which is one of the three biggest Chinese Lithium Mining Companies has decided that they are investing in Nasarawa State

” So Jiuling is a very big company place called Yuchun which is in Xiansen province I had the opportunity to visit them the last time I was in China about two weeks ago.

“During the visit, they made a commitment to me that they had to take me to a factory that produces three million tonnes of lithium and they said apart from that factory; they were going to build a factory bigger than that in Nasarawa State …

” So, I became very excited when they said so and I decided that I would come and see it. From what they have already started mining in Nasarawa, they have realized that they can actually build something bigger than what we saw in China and that is exactly what I have come to see ” The Governor explained in an interview after being conducted around the emerging facility.

The governor said that from what he had seen, it appears Jiuling really meant what they said they would do in Nasarawa State as the visit afforded him the opportunity to inspect the lithium processing plant installation groundwork and pillars as well as the company’s contractor Sinoma excavation and exploitation site situated within the same vicinity.

Commenting on the benefits of having the lithium processing plant in Nasarawa, the governor explained that the company has assured him that they would employ all qualified technical people and pay them five hundred thousand minimum wages which he had confirmed during the visit.

Sule said that most of the engineers and the technical people he had seen there are either from Nasarawa, Benue, Kogi or Plateau states whom he urged to demonstrate a high level of professionalism and resourcefulness as they go about doing their work.

” While I am very happy and excited that they are people from here, I would like our people to actually seize the opportunity of studying courses that will allow them to work in places like this.

“Because if they have people from Nasarawa state they engage people from Nasarawa state first but if they don’t; they will not abandon their company. They will go elsewhere to get the needed experts.

” Jiuling is a very big company. A huge lithium processing company – so it is the godfather here. However, there is a much smaller company here that started the business here and went into a relationship with a firm called Gangfeng which is owned by Mr. Chen who started the business and it became so big for him that he now brought in Jiuling.

“So Jiuling owns the project. Then Sinoma is only a contractor. Like I told you earlier l, Sinoma was our contractor when I was in Dangote that built the Obajana that you know today ” The Governor narrated.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Gangfeng Lithium Processing Company Mr. Xiong Jin assured the governor of the readiness of the company to employ the major technical staff from the people of the state and as well ensure their welfare is adequately taken care of in entrenching industrial harmony.

He said that what the company needed was the provision of security to secure the area for the safety of the plant and workers.

Mr. Xiong Jin equally appreciated the governor for his efforts in providing the needed atmosphere that is conducive to investment in the state.

