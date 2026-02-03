The Nasarawa State Government has approved N13 billion for the 13 Local Government Areas of the state to embark on the construction of one kilometre of road each in the localities.

The Commissioner for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, Aminu Muazu-Maifata, stated this on Monday in Lafia during a ministerial briefing organised by Dr Ibrahim Tanko, Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism, to enable government officials to showcase their achievements.

He said that Governor Abdullahi Sule had since implemented the autonomy for the local government Areas in the state, but has set up a structure to coordinate and ensure proper utilisation of the council’s funds.

According to him, all demands by the local government Areas are reviewed every month by the structure to ensure transparent utilisation of their funds vis-à-vis their monthly allocations and other revenue, and agree on releases to cater for the demands for the month.

The commissioner disclosed that 30 per centof the N13bn have already been released to the local government Areas to fund their various projects in their localities.

“It is in our meeting with them that we agreed to construct one kilometre of road in each area council, and N13 billion was approved for the projects.

“From our savings, we have already released 30 per cent of the total sum to the Chairmen, and work has commenced and is at different levels of completion.

“We are monitoring the progress of the constructions, and very soon, another batch of funds will be given to them to continue with the projects for the benefit of our people at the local level.

“We are doing this in addition to many other projects the Local Government Chairmen are executing in different sectors, either completed or currently ongoing, to complement the efforts of the governor without borrowing.

“Copying from the governor who believed in saving for rainy days, we have saved over N4 billion for local government Areas for th raining day.

He added that based on the counselled by the governor, the state had approved and is releasing 80 million monthly to the State Pension Bureau for the payment of gratuity of retirees at the 13 LGAs.

“We are also paying them a monthly pension of 100 per cent to make their lives worthwhile at the other phase to enable them to enjoy their retirements from active and meritorious service to the state,” Muazu-Maifata added.

On his part, Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Ibrahim Tanko, said that his ministry had created enlightenment platforms, including the ministerial briefing, to enlighten, educate and inform the public about the policies and programmes of the present administration in the state.

Dr Tanko promised to sustain the enlightenment campaign to visit project sites to enable the public to see for themselves the various projects carried out by the government in various areas.

The Commissioner further explained that the government had included more projects in the 2026 budget, describing it as the biggest in the history of the state, saying the idea was to consolidate on the achievements recorded so far, and to complete all ongoing projects before the expiration of the tenure of the present administration in the state.