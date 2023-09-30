Nasarawa Govt Apprehends 106 Offenders For Violating Sanitation Law

The Nasarawa State government has said it has apprehended 106 offenders for violating the sanitation law of the state during Saturday’s sanitation exercise.

The Çommissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Yakubu Kwanta disclosed this to newsmen in an interview at Akwanga, headquarters of Akwanga local government Area of the state shortly monitoring the sanitation exercise for the month of September.

He explained that 31 offenders were apprehended in Akwanga, 21 in Lafia, 29 in Karu, 4 in Nassarawa-Eggon, and 6 were apprehended in Awe and 5 in Kokona, while 7 were apprehended in Keffi and 3 in Obi Local government Areas respectively.

The çommissioner said that the offenders would be prosecuted in line with the state environmental law, warning that henceforth, the government would not spare any person caught violating sanitation laws of the state no matter how highly placed.

Kwanta emphasized that the government was not interested in apprehending violators but more interested in the aspect of compliance, appealing to residents of the state to always keep their surroundings clean.

He said that his ministry would collaborate with chairmen of local government councils and traditional councils in the state to ensure total compliance during the monthly sanitation exercise in the state.

” I promised to visit all the 13 local government Areas and the 16 development Areas when the monthly sanitation exercise started. I was in Lafia in the last exercise, Today I am in Akwanga and I can tell you that I am impressed.

” Yesterday I had an engagement meeting with the market association, road transport association and motorcycle riders association and told them the need for their members to stay at home and participate in the environmental exercise”