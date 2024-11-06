Nasarawa Gov Seeks Approval For N156.6bn Supplementary Budget

Share

The Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule yesterday submitted a Supplementary Appropriation Bill of N156.6 billion for the 2024 fiscal year to the House of Assembly for approval.

Speaker Danladi Jatsu, who announced this during plenary, said if approved, the budget would enable the state government to provide the dividends of democracy to the people.

Majority Leader Suleiman Azara moved a motion for the bill to pass the first reading. In his letter to the Assembly, the governor said: “The Speaker may wish to note that the 2024 Appropriations was made with the view of having a realistic and implementable outcome given the economic uncertainty.

“The state noted with delight an improved inflow both from the Federation Accounts and Capital Receipts, predominantly, the NG- CARES Program for Result within the first 3 quarters of the fiscal year.

“To straighten the accounting records and to further incorporate the present administration’s new plans in our infrastructural development across the state, it has become expedient for the government to prepare a supplementary budget for the 2024 fiscal year to accommodate the new policies, projects and programmes.”

