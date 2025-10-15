Nasarawa Gov Raises The Alarm Over Emergence Of New Terror Group In N’Central

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule yesterday sounded the alarm over the emergence of a new terrorist group – Wulowulo –in North Central. Wulowulo is said to be a splinter group of Boko Haram.

The governor warned that the emergence of the group would compound the security situation in the region, already heightened by the activities of the Lakurawa terrorist group in part of Kwara State. Sule said: “This new group of Wulowulo, which is a splinter group of the Boko Haram, is beginning to surface in North Central.

“The Lakurawa group is now a big problem in Kwara. Originally, they were somewhere around Kebbi and Sokoto states, but now they have become prominent in Kwara.” He emphasised the need for vigilance to prevent the infiltration of extremist elements into the state.

The governor urged security forces to work towards halting the advance of the new group into Nasarawa while promising more logistics to aid the operation. The North Central Governors’ Forum (NCGF) chairman directed a full-scale investigation into the recent killings in the Kokona Local Government Area.