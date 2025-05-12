Nasarawa Gov, Others Woo Dangote At Trade Fair

Share

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has urged Dangote Industries Limited to consider investing in more sectors in the state.

The governor, who spoke at the ongoing Nasarawa Trade Fair and Exhibition, said Nasarawa was home to solid mineral resources, adding that the strategic partnership between the duo would speed up Nigeria’s industrialisation project.

Representing the Governor, Hon. Muhammed Sani Otto, Nasarawa State’s Commissioner for Trade, Industry, and Investment, commended Dangote Group for its outstanding performance at the Nasarawa Sugar Company Limited (NSCL).

He expressed confidence that, given this success, the company would be a valuable partner in exploring additional investment opportunities within the state.

In his remarks at the Dangote Special Day, Chairman of the Nigeria Association of Small-Scale Industrialists (NASSI), Nasarawa State Chapter, Nidan Sambo Manasseh, said the trade fair, which was sponsored by Dangote Group, had been very impactful.

He advised Dangote Group to scale up its investments in the state by considering other sectors. He added: “The Nasarawa Trade Fair Exhibition (NASTFE) is a vital catalyst for the State’s economic transformation.

This strategic initiative by NASSI directly aligns with Governor Abdullahi Alhaji Sule’s vision to stimulate investment and unlock significant growth.”

