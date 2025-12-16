Nasarawa Gov Commits To Digital-Driven Governance, Launches New Public Service Rules

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to technology-driven governance, urging the state civil service to evolve into a smart, data-informed institution to enhance efficiency in public service delivery.

Governor Sule made the remarks during the State Civil Service Week in Lafia on Tuesday, stressing that Nasarawa must transition from analog systems to digital tools as a key method for executing government business. The governor also launched the state’s new public service rules, designed to guide workers in the discharge of their duties, and announced an undisclosed amount for the end-of-year bonus for civil servants.

Sule explained that the government had intended to pay a 13-month bonus to all workers, but adjustments were needed for local government areas that are not performing optimally. “We will ask the LGAs to determine how much they saved and what percentage they can pay. That will guide the state’s allocation,” he said.

Highlighting the theme of the civil service week, “Repositioning the Civil Service for a Digital-Aid Production Future,” Governor Sule emphasized that modern governance requires digital tools, data-driven decision-making, and smart administration. He noted that ongoing digitalization of human resource systems, payroll management, and record-keeping is central to creating a paperless, efficient, and transparent public service.

The governor also recognized the dedication of civil servants, announcing the implementation of backlogged promotions to improve workforce morale. He praised the All Progressives Congress (APC) government under President Bola Tinubu for economic reforms that have enabled the state to execute projects without borrowing.

During the event, Governor Sule rewarded exemplary civil servants, awarding Comfort David N1 million, Amina Idris N500,000, and Chinasa Azubini N500,000 for their dedication and punctuality.

Earlier, Head of Civil Service (HoCS) Abigail Waya commended Governor Sule for his support of the civil service, emphasizing the importance of the new public service rules in guiding workers and encouraging commitment, punctuality, and reciprocity in public service.

Governor Sule concluded that the civil service must be a forward-looking institution capable of responding swiftly to the needs of Nasarawa residents, as his administration continues to prioritize digital governance and public sector efficiency.